28-year-old man dies after being hit by vehicle

A 28-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Lepreau.

RCMP said they received a call about the incident early Friday morning and they believe the man was killed when the driver of the vehicle "entered the onramp for Route 1 and collided with a pedestrian."

The pedestrian died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not harmed.

The highway was closed for several hours as members of the RCMP reconstruction team worked on the investigation. The highway has since reopened.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.