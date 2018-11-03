New
55-year-old man dead after crash in Cumberland Bay
Minto RCMP responded to the crash at 10:30 p.m. Friday night, which happened on Highway 10, according to a statement.
A 55-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Cumberland Bay, N.B.
According to a statement, Minto RCMP responded to the crash at 10:30 p.m. Friday night. It happened on Highway 10.
"A vehicle had left the road and struck a power pole," say the RCMP.
"A 55-year-old man, who was the driver of the vehicle, was ejected from the pickup truck and pronounced dead at the scene."
A female passenger was taken to hospital with injuries. No names have been released.
The crash remains under investigation.