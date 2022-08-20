Man, 55, dies in head-on collision between SUV, transport truck

A 55-year-old Penobsquis, N.B., man has died after the SUV he was driving collided head on with a transport truck in the community just outside Sussex.

RCMP, Penobsquis Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the crash at about 9:15 p.m. Friday.

The RCMP believe the crash happened when the SUV was travelling westbound in the eastbound lane and collided with the truck.

The SUV driver was the sole occupant of his vehicle and died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The transport truck driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.