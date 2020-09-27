24-year-old man dead following single-vehicle crash near Shediac Saturday

A 24-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash near Shediac Saturday evening, according to RCMP.

Sgt. André Pepin said RCMP responded to accident on Highway 15, near exit 46, in Grand Barachois around 9:10 p.m.

Pepin said a vehicle went off the road and went into waist-deep water.

The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was from Shediac.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident.