69-year-old man dead after single-vehicle crash in Allardville
A 69-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Allardville, N.B., a community in Gloucester County.
The crash occurred last night on Route 134
A 69-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Allardville, N.B., a small community 21 kilometres south of Bathurst.
A New Brunswick RCMP release from Monday said Chaleur Region RCMP, the fire department from Allardville and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the call on Route 134 around 6:20 p.m. Sunday.
The release said the crash is believed to have happened when the vehicle left the road and rolled into a wooded area.
The Quebec driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.
The crash is under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled.