New Brunswick

69-year-old man dead after single-vehicle crash in Allardville

A 69-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Allardville, N.B., a community in Gloucester County. 

The crash occurred last night on Route 134

CBC News ·
New Brunswick RCMP say a 69-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Allardville, N.B.

A New Brunswick RCMP release from Monday said Chaleur Region RCMP, the fire department from Allardville and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the call on Route 134 around 6:20 p.m. Sunday. 

The release said the crash is believed to have happened when the vehicle left the road and rolled into a wooded area. 

The Quebec driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene. 

The crash is under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled.

