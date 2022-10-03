69-year-old man dead after single-vehicle crash in Allardville

A 69-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Allardville, N.B., a small community 21 kilometres south of Bathurst.

A New Brunswick RCMP release from Monday said Chaleur Region RCMP, the fire department from Allardville and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the call on Route 134 around 6:20 p.m. Sunday.

The release said the crash is believed to have happened when the vehicle left the road and rolled into a wooded area.

The Quebec driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled.