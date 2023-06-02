Content
New Brunswick

59-year-old man dead after ATV crash in Salisbury

A 59-year-old Salisbury man died in an ATV crash in the community on Thursday, RCMP say.

The investigation is ongoing

The Caledonia Region RCMP responded to a call about an ATV crash in Salisbury at around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday. (CBC/Radio-Canada)

Three individuals were walking on a trail near Bleakney Road when they came upon the crash and reported it, according to a news release issued Friday.

The Caledonia Region RCMP detachment responded to the report at around 7:50 p.m.

The man driving the ATV died at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death, police say. 

