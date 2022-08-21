Saint-André man, 31, dies in ATV crash

A 31-year-old Saint-André, N.B., man has died in an ATV crash about 10 kilometres east of Grand Falls, N.B.

RCMP, Drummond Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the scene in the local service district of Drummond at about 7:50 a.m. Saturday.

Police believe the man, who was the sole occupant of the ATV, lost control of the vehicle, left the road and struck several trees.

The crash is under investigation.