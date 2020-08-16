Man in custody after machete attack in Moncton

A 33-year-old man is in custody after a machete attack in Moncton on Saturday.

Cpl. Luc Basque said Codiac RCMP were called to Ian Rand Drive near Goodlife Fitness around 4:30 p.m.

When they arrived they found a 47-year-old man with minor injuries from a machete, he said.

RCMP arrested a 33-year-old suspect. He appeared in court Sunday morning via tele-remand.

That individual will remain in custody until at least Wednesday when he will face charges in Moncton court at 1:30 p.m.

Basque said he wasn't aware of the extent of the victim's injuries.