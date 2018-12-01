Skip to Main Content
Man, 20, in critical condition after head-on collision near Tabusintac
Updated

A 20-year-old Tracadie man is in critical condition after the compact car he was driving was hit head-on by a pickup truck Saturday morning near Tabusintac.

A section of Route 11 near Tabusintac was closed for 6 hours

Gail Harding · CBC News ·
A man is in critical condition after a head-on collision near Tabusintac. (Submitted by RCMP)

A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after the compact car he was driving was hit head-on by a pickup truck Saturday around 10 a.m.on Route 11 in Covedell, N.B.

Covedell is located between Tabusintac and Neguac, about 50 kilometres north of Miramichi.

Sgt. Marc Beaupré​ of the Tracadie RCMP said the man was transported to the Tracadie Hospital to be stabilized before being transferred to a larger health centre for further treatment. 

Two people in the truck, the 18-year-old male driver and 17-year-old female passenger, both from Brantville, were not seriously injured. 

Beaupré​ said while the accident is being investigated by a traffic reconstructionist, it appears the truck, which was travelling south, crossed the middle line and collided with the car that was travelling north. 

"It's most likely a driver's lack of attention," he said.

The highway was closed for six hours before reopening late Saturday afternoon.

