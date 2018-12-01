Man, 20, in critical condition after head-on collision near Tabusintac
A section of Route 11 near Tabusintac was closed for 6 hours
A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after the compact car he was driving was hit head-on by a pickup truck Saturday around 10 a.m.on Route 11 in Covedell, N.B.
Covedell is located between Tabusintac and Neguac, about 50 kilometres north of Miramichi.
Sgt. Marc Beaupré of the Tracadie RCMP said the man was transported to the Tracadie Hospital to be stabilized before being transferred to a larger health centre for further treatment.
Two people in the truck, the 18-year-old male driver and 17-year-old female passenger, both from Brantville, were not seriously injured.
Beaupré said while the accident is being investigated by a traffic reconstructionist, it appears the truck, which was travelling south, crossed the middle line and collided with the car that was travelling north.
"It's most likely a driver's lack of attention," he said.
The highway was closed for six hours before reopening late Saturday afternoon.