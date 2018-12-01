Man, 20, in critical condition after head-on collision near Tabusintac

A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after the compact car he was driving was hit head-on by a pickup truck Saturday around 10 a.m.on Route 11 in Covedell, N.B.

Covedell is located between Tabusintac and Neguac, about 50 kilometres north of Miramichi.

Sgt. Marc Beaupré​ of the Tracadie RCMP said the man was transported to the Tracadie Hospital to be stabilized before being transferred to a larger health centre for further treatment.

Two people in the truck, the 18-year-old male driver and 17-year-old female passenger, both from Brantville, were not seriously injured.

Beaupré​ said while the accident is being investigated by a traffic reconstructionist, it appears the truck, which was travelling south, crossed the middle line and collided with the car that was travelling north.

"It's most likely a driver's lack of attention," he said.

The highway was closed for six hours before reopening late Saturday afternoon.