Man charged in weapons incident in downtown Fredericton
Police not saying what type of weapon was used in incident that saw 3 people taken to hospital
A man has been arrested in connection with a weapons call that saw three people taken to hospital on Sunday, Fredericton police said Monday.
Police were called to a downtown business early Sunday at around 2:30 a.m.
Three people had been injured and were taken to Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspects had fled the scene but were later arrested in the Oromocto area by Fredericton police, CFB Gagetown military police and RCMP, police said Sunday.
On Monday, a spokesperson for Fredericton police said that only one person was charged.
"He has been released on a promise to appear with a court date sometime in August," Heather Webb said. "This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety."
Although the incident occurred one week after a weapons call after an altercation at Fredericton's Regent Mall, Webb said there are no concerns about a rise in weapons incidents at this time.
"There is no reason to be concerned, and this [Sunday incident] had nothing to do with Regent Mall," she said.
The Regent Mall incident saw the mall evacuated and the area locked down for hours on Saturday, July 3, while police investigated.
A 13-year-old boy was later arrested on a firearms charge and the weapon was determined to be a replica firearm, or an air-powered BB gun.
Webb did not identify the weapon believed to be used in Sunday's incident.
"We are not releasing the type of weapon used" because the investigation is ongoing, she said.
