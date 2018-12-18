Man charged with uttering threats during Santa Claus parade

A Neguac man is facing several charges after allegedly causing a scene at a local Santa Claus parade.

The 45-year-old man has been charged with three counts of uttering threats to a police officer, one count of resisting arrest and two counts of breach of an undertaking.

Northeast District RCMP said in a news release that the man caused a disruption inside a coffee shop on Principale Road in Tracadie on Sunday evening.

The alleged disruption continued outside during the Tracadie Santa Claus Parade.

The accused appeared in Tracadie provincial court Monday and is scheduled to return Jan. 23.