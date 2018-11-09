Skip to Main Content
20-year-old accused of murdering fellow inmate at Shediac jail

Michael Fallon of Moncton is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Michael Matchett at the Southeast Regional Correction Centre.

Michael Fallon is charged with 2nd-degree murder of Michael Matchett

A Moncton man faces a second-degree murder charge after the death of a fellow jail inmate in Shediac, RCMP said Friday. (CBC)

A 20-year-old man is accused of killing a fellow inmate at Shediac jail.

Michael Fallon of Moncton is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Michael Matchett at the Southeast Regional Correction Centre.

Matchett died in hospital Nov. 3 as a result of the injuries he suffered in an assault in late October, according to an RCMP news release.

Fallon is also charged with assaulting a New Brunswick RCMP officer on Nov. 7. It happened "while the officer was engaged in the execution of his duties in connection with the investigation," police said.

He will remain in custody and return to court on Nov. 22. 

RCMP did not provide other details. 

