Grande-Digue man charged for not self-isolating

A 53-year-old man from Grande-Digue has been charged with failing to self-isolate after returning from travel outside the province.

The man was also charged with weapons offences and assaulting a police officer after RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in Grande-Digue, according to a press release from police.

On May 30, Shediac RCMP received a report of threats made while Public Safety officers were checking to see if a person was self-isolating at a home in Grande-Digue, located just north of Shediac.

As part of the investigation into the alleged threats, police executed a search warrant on Tuesday at a home on Martial Hébert Road, the release stated. Police seized three long guns and some ammunition, and a man was arrested in a vehicle a few kilometres from the home.

The man has been charged with uttering threats, assaulting a peace officer, unsafe storage of a firearm and not complying with an order of self-isolating for 14 days under the Emergency Measures Act.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on June 8.