First-degree murder charge laid in death of Fredericton teen Corey Sisson

A Kingsclear First Nation man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a teenager whose body was found in woods east of Fredericton last week.

Robby Mitchell Polchies, 32, has been charged in the death of Corey Daniel Sisson, 19, of Fredericton.

Sisson was reported missing on July 30. His remains were found last Saturday in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan, about 11 kilometres east of Fredericton.

Polchies was arrested Aug. 12 on an unrelated warrant, but police said he was a suspect in the murder investigation by then.

The body of Corey Sisson, 19, was found in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan on Aug. 10. (Hannah London/Facebook)

Polchies appeared in Fredericton provincial court Friday and was charged with first-degree murder. He also faced charges of uttering threats, assault, assault with a weapon and failure to comply with probation.

Polchies was held in custody and is scheduled to return to court in Burton on Sept. 10.