Man charged after hit and run that left cyclist seriously injured

A 45-year-old man has been charged after allegedly striking a cyclist in Moncton and fleeing the scene.

A 26-year-old man was left with life-threatening injuries following the incident on Aug. 21 near the intersection of Morton Avenue and Mascaret Street, according to a news release from police.

The Codiac Regional RCMP said they found the man they believe responsible and identified the vehicle with the help of witnesses on Tuesday. The suspect was arrested on Thursday.

He appeared in Moncton provincial court Friday and was charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

He remains in custody until a bail hearing.