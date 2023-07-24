Attempted murder among 12 charges laid against man after gunshots heard in Minto

A 53-year-old Minto man arrested Sunday after police alerted the public to an armed man in the area has been charged with attempted murder and intentionally discharging a weapon into a residence.

The man was arrested Sunday after a phone alert advised residents of the Grand Lake community to stay inside and lock their doors.

The man appeared in Fredericton provincial court on Monday to face 12 charges, which also included possession of a firearm without a licence, careless and unsafe use of a firearm, and possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence.

On Sunday, RCMP officers were sent to the Pleasant Drive area of Minto at about 4:10 p.m. after reports of shots being fired.

A news release says that when they arrived, police determined that a man had fired several shots toward another man, then fled.

No one was injured.

At about 5:10 p.m., an alert message was sent to residents of the area, telling them to shelter in place.

Around 6 p.m., after a tip from the public, police looked in the neighbouring village of Chipman. They soon located the vehicle of the man they sought, and the driver eventually pulled over, RCMP said in the release issued Monday afternoon.

The emergency alert was lifted at 6:43 p.m.

The man is also accused of impaired driving, driving without a licence, and unsafe storage of a firearm in a vehicle.

He remains in custody and is due back in court on Aug. 8.