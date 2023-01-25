53-year-old man from Astle faces child porn, sex charges

A 53-year-old man from the rural community of Astle, near Boiestown in central N.B., is facing five charges in connection with an investigation into images of child sexual abuse, according to the RCMP.

The man appeared in Fredericton provincial court on Jan. 13 and was charged with making child pornography, sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and possession of child pornography, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

He is scheduled to return to court on April 4.

Members of the New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit, Blackville RCMP and the RCMP's digital forensic services executed a search warrant at a residence in Astle on Oct. 19, said Cpl. Hans Ouellette.

"A 53-year-old man from the community was arrested at the scene, and police seized several electronic devices," said Ouellette.

The man was later released on conditions, pending a future court appearance, he said.

The investigation, led by the child exploitation unit, began in October, after information was received from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre, said Ouellette.

The unit includes members from the Saint John Police Force and the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force.

The RCMP's digital forensic services unit and members from the Northeast District RCMP are assisting with the ongoing investigation, Ouellette said.