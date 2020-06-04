A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting near Tobique Narrows, N.B., but police continue to search for another suspect.

A 21-year-old was taken into custody Saturday.

"Through information gathered during the course of the investigation, police now believe there were two people in the vehicle when the firearm was discharged at police," New Brunswick RCMP said in a news release Sunday.

RCMP said it is ramping up patrols in the area of Tobique Narrows, Plaster Rock and Perth-Andover to find 25-year-old suspect Stephen Perley Jr.

New Brunswick RCMP are searching for a man who pointed and fired a firearm in Medford, N.B., Friday night, before fleeing south to the Tobique Narrows area. (CBC)

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

RCMP say anyone who sees the suspect should call 911 immediately. RCMP said Perley Jr. is five-foot-10 with a small build. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

"Residents may notice an increased police presence, including specialized services such as RCMP Air Services, Police Dog Services, Forensic Identification Services and others," police said in the release.

RCMP say officers responded to a complaint of a man who pointed and fired a firearm in Medford, N.B., around 7:20 p.m. local time Friday.

The man fled in a vehicle and headed south.

Around 8:05 p.m., police attempted to stop the suspect on Route 105 in Tobique Narrows, which is about 10 kilometres south of Medford. RCMP say the suspect fired at police, and the police vehicle was hit, but no one was injured.

RCMP say Stephen Perley Jr. is a suspect in a shooting near the Tobique First Nation Friday night. (RCMP)

RCMP found the suspect's vehicle Saturday, between Plaster Rock and Perth-Andover.

Police on Saturday night announced that the alert message it issued for those three regions was no longer active , but that they are still investigating the incident and searching for Perley Jr.