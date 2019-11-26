Man charged after hit-and-run leaves child with serious injuries
A man has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident after hitting a 12-year-old child with his vehicle on Fredericton's north side Monday evening.
Incident occurred on Hughes Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday
The incident occurred on Hughes Street around 6:30 p.m.
"There was a youth hit last night on the north side of Fredericton and was taken to hospital with serious injuries," said Sgt. Joan Harty with the Fredericton Police.
"An adult male was later arrested and charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident knowing that he caused bodily harm."
The driver was later arrested after police located a vehicle of interest.
He will appear in court at a later date.
