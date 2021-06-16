Skip to Main Content
New Brunswick

Second person in custody after shots fired near Fundy National Park

RCMP have a second person in custody after shots were fired in a small community east of Fundy National Park on Monday night. The man turned himself in to police on Tuesday afternoon.

Police had been looking for an individual in connection with incident

Police have a second person in custody after a man turned himself in to Codiac RCMP on Tuesday afternoon. (David Bell/CBC)

Cpl. Hans Ouellette said a man turned himself in to Codiac RCMP on Tuesday afternoon.

Police had been looking for an individual in a rural area along Route 114, near Hopewell Rocks. 

Ouellette said Caledonia RCMP received a report of shots fired at 8:35 p.m. on Monday outside a residence in West River, which is on Route 114 between Fundy National Park and Hopewell Rocks. 

He said two individuals in a white pickup truck shot at an unoccupied vehicle parked outside a home.

As police responded to that call, they found the suspect vehicle "travelling at a high rate of speed toward Moncton" on Route 114, said Ouellette. 

Police successfully used a spike belt to stop the vehicle, but the occupants fled on foot. One person was taken into custody at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday and they continued to search for the second person. 

