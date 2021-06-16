Second person in custody after shots fired near Fundy National Park

RCMP have a second person in custody after shots were fired in a small community east of Fundy National Park on Monday night.

Cpl. Hans Ouellette said a man turned himself in to Codiac RCMP on Tuesday afternoon.

Police had been looking for an individual in a rural area along Route 114, near Hopewell Rocks.

Ouellette said Caledonia RCMP received a report of shots fired at 8:35 p.m. on Monday outside a residence in West River, which is on Route 114 between Fundy National Park and Hopewell Rocks.

He said two individuals in a white pickup truck shot at an unoccupied vehicle parked outside a home.

As police responded to that call, they found the suspect vehicle "travelling at a high rate of speed toward Moncton" on Route 114, said Ouellette.

Police successfully used a spike belt to stop the vehicle, but the occupants fled on foot. One person was taken into custody at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday and they continued to search for the second person.