Man suspected of firing shots into Caraquet residence arrested

A 53-year-old man has been arrested after shots were fired at a residence in Caraquet on Monday.

RCMP did not identify the man they arrested at about 8:35 p.m., a few hours after the shots were fired.

He will appear in Caraquet provincial court on Tuesday.

No one was hurt in the incident, the RCMP said earlier.

The arrested man, who is from Saint-Léolin, 19 kilometres west of Caraquet, is suspected of firing two shots into a garage attached to a home.

RCMP blocked a kilometre-long stretch of Saint-Simon Road in Caraquet around 5 p.m., reopening it around 9 p.m., according to Radio-Canada.