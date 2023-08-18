Man, 70, dies in crash on Trans-Canada Highway

A 70-year old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Moncton.

The Caledonia Region RCMP said they were dispatched to the scene at 10:15 p.m.

The man, from Gordonsville in western New Brunswick, was the only person in the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a release.

The Salisbury Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick were also at the scene. The crash is under investigation.