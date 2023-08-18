Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick

Man, 70, dies in crash on Trans-Canada Highway

A 70-year old man was pronounced dead at the scene after a single-vehicle crash Thursday night.

Man was pronounced dead at the scene in eastern New Brunswick

Arfa Rana · CBC News ·
A close-up picture of an RCMP badge.
RCMP are investigating the fatal crash at Boundary Creek, near Moncton. (CBC)

A 70-year old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Moncton. 

The Caledonia Region RCMP said they were dispatched to the scene at 10:15 p.m.

The man, from Gordonsville in western New Brunswick, was the only person in the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a release.

The Salisbury Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick were also at the scene. The crash is under investigation. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Arfa Rana

Journalist

Arfa Rana is a reporter for CBC New Brunswick based in Fredericton. She grew up in southern Ontario and is a graduate of Toronto Metropolitan University. You can follow her on Twitter @arfamrana.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now