These Indigenous students made their own graduation outfits
Immersion program graduation incorporated everything students had learned
Every part of a graduation ceremony for students graduating from a Maliseet language program reflected what they'd learned over the past two years.
From graduation-gown collars to footwear, traditional knowledge was on full display.
The program, which started in 2011, is available through St. Thomas University.
CBC contributor Ann Paul attended the ceremony. Scroll through the photos and watch the video to see what she experienced.
