These Indigenous students made their own graduation outfits

Every part of a graduation ceremony for students graduating from a Maliseet language program reflected what they'd learned over the past two years.

From graduation-gown collars to footwear, traditional knowledge was on full display.

The program, which started in 2011, is available through St. Thomas University.

CBC contributor Ann Paul attended the ceremony. Scroll through the photos and watch the video to see what she experienced.

WATCH | Students graduate from Maliseet language program: Graduates of a Maliseet language program share why they enrolled Duration 4:03 The two-year immersion program was offered through St. Thomas University, but students did most of their learning on St. Mary’s First Nation.

The graduation ceremony took place on St. Mary’s First Nation, where the students did most of their learning. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Students carved and designed these paddles as part of the program. (Ann Paul/CBC)

The graduates made every object on this table. (Ann Paul/CBC)

The ceremony included traditional singing. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Students learned the Maliseet language while also learning lessons from elders, including how to make paddles and clothing that incorporates the language. (Ann Paul/CBC)

The students could go on to become teachers themselves, Ann Paul said. (Ann Paul/CBC)

