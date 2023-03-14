N.B. company receiving Maine waste says it won't show up in provincial farms, gardens

The company bringing sludge from Maine sewage plants into New Brunswick says people in the province don't need to worry that "forever chemicals" will show up in their garden compost at significant levels.

Envirem Organics, a compost and environmental remediation company, says it applies strict standards to what kind of waste it accepts — and even then, it can't spread the Maine sludge on farms and won't use it in the compost it bags for retail sale.

"We don't bag municipal biosolids," Envirem CEO Bob Kiely said in an interview.

He said any waste from municipal systems in Maine is destined for Envirem's work cleaning up contaminated sites, where some bacterial strains in waste can help break down contaminants such as petroleum.

And besides, Kiely added, Envirem has set its own standard for acceptable levels of PFAS — perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — linked by peer-reviewed studies to some cancers, decreased fertility, low birth weights and other effects.

Biosolids, or sludge, seen here in an agricultural field in Quebec. That province recently imposed a moratorium on imports of sludge for agricultural spreading. (Francois Genest/Radio-Canada)

Envirem accepts waste with a maximum of 20 to 30 per cent of the PFAS amounts permitted in guidelines being drafted by the federal and New Brunswick governments, Kiely said.

He called that "very low levels, in parts per billion, that are only showing up because labs have evolved."

The New Brunswick government confirmed that Ottawa is looking at adopting standards for PFAS that would apply to imported biosolids.

Envirem found itself in the spotlight last week after it emerged that Casella Waste Systems is trucking 2,200 metric tonnes of waste from municipal sewage plants in Maine to New Brunswick.

Casella's landfill north of Bangor is overcapacity because of a new ban in Maine on municipal biosolids, or sludge, being spread on farmland in the state.

Quebec recently imposed a moratorium on imports of sludge to the province for agricultural spreading.

The Maine ban was prompted by alarm in the state over high levels of PFAS found in farm products.

A new law which took effect Feb. 8 bans the use of the sludge for agricultural production in Maine. Maine's Defend Our Health, an activist organization, lobbied for the ban. (Francois Genest/Radio-Canada)

Kiely, who helped found Envirem and has been CEO since 2010, said "almost all" of those levels were traced back not to municipal sludge in Maine but to several large paper plants in the state using PFAS at levels that no longer exist.

Those levels were measured at parts per million, a thousand times more than the parts per billion.

"That was because of an industrial contaminant that entered the municipal system. That is not a typical municipal biosolid," Kiely said.

"This is not current, this is historic when there was other types of PFAS that was used."

Kiely's assertion was disputed Tuesday by Sarah Woodbury of Maine's Defend Our Health, an activist organization that lobbied for the ban on sludge spreading in the state.

"It's 100 per cent not correct," she said.

Woodbury said after some initial findings that farms were contaminated with PFAS, the state's Department of Environmental Protection imposed a maximum standard for the chemicals in sludge used in agriculture.

State screening found 95 per cent of the samples had higher levels than the state's allowable threshold — and that sludge came from both industrial and municipal sources, Woodbury said.

"The argument that the contamination is coming from the industrial sludge is incorrect. The DEP's own data show that that's incorrect."

Any level of exposure 'not acceptable,' says activist

In 2021, media reports in Maine said 164 PFAS-contaminated wells were near crops fertilized with sludge from the Kennebec Sanitary Treatment District, whose biggest source of wastewater was a paper mill in Waterville using the chemicals.

The district spread the sludge on farms under a state program, now eliminated, that aimed to reuse waste rather than add it to landfills.

Woodbury also disagreed with Kiely's claim that Envirem's own PFAS thresholds ensure levels are below any potential risk to human health.

She pointed out that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency unveiled strict new rules for PFAS levels in drinking water on Tuesday.

"Any level of exposure from our perspective is not acceptable," she said.

'They're everywhere'

Kiely said PFAS in municipal water systems would be "a very bad thing," but said the chemicals are part of daily life at low levels.

"PFAS are ubiquitous.... They're everywhere in society, unfortunately, but they are being reduced, especially in industrial users," he said.

"They're continuing to go down as we phase products out," he said. "Levels are continuing to decline.… The worst ones have been banned."

He said all the compost in Envirem products is subject to federal rules.

"We test and these levels are very, very low, close to non-detectable. These are coming from small towns without potential industrial contaminants today. There is no risk of high PFAS levels coming from these sludges today."