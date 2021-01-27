Follow Canada's lead on vaccine rule, Maine businesses tell U.S. gov't

American travellers can freely cross Canada's border and enter New Brunswick without having to make sure they're carrying proof of vaccination. But for Canadians entering the United States, the experience isn't quite the same, yet.

As of Oct. 1, Canada dropped all COVID-19 related travel restrictions — including proof of vaccination.

However, an update published by the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Canada on Oct. 4 said foreign travellers must still be fully vaccinated to fly, ferry or drive into that country.

According to a fact sheet from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, those without U.S. citizenship crossing a border will still be asked to verbally confirm they are fully vaccinated and may have to provide proof they received a Centers for Disease Control-approved jab.

Some businesses near the border in Maine say they are hoping the U.S. government will follow its neighbour to the north and remove all travel restrictions for those entering the country.

Alf Anderson, executive director of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, is hopeful the difference in restrictions won't stop Canadians from visiting Maine. (Bar Harbour Chamber of Commerce)

"It would just be fair, right?" said Alf Anderson, executive director of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce.

"One side treating the other the same way. I think would be terrific."

When reached for comment, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security directed CBC's questions about restrictions to the CDC, which did not respond prior to publication.

As the difference in restrictions has only been in effect for a few days, Anderson said he doesn't have any evidence yet that it's making a significant difference.

"But just know that any challenges or hurdles to completing a trip, or booking a visit, have got to have some impact."

Sue Provencher is the manager at C&E Feeds in Calais, Maine. Provencher hopes the U.S. will follow Canada's lead to help border-town businesses. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

Sue Provencher is the manager at C&E Feeds in Calais, Maine. She and other staff at C&E Feeds have been helping travellers crossing from the U.S. into Canada navigate the ArriveCAN app, which is no longer mandatory for travel.

She said she's pleased to with Canada's decision.

"It makes it much easier for older senior citizens to come back and forth, and come across. Business already started to pick up. And hopefully that will continue," Provencher said.

"And I'm hoping that everything will go away on both sides. And we can return back to normal, because the small border towns depend on each other."

She added that businesses near the border may be losing out on business from unvaccinated Canadians.

"There's a lot of people that didn't get vaccinated… so I think it would still make a great impact to the economy if they got rid of [the vaccination requirement]."

Despite the differences in regulation, Anderson is optimistic.

"We love Canadian visitors, because there's such a long history of Canadian travelers coming to spend time in Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park … hopefully this won't present such a challenge that they won't be able to come visit."