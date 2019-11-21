Grinch steals Christmas presents from mailboxes in 7 northeastern N.B. communities

There's a Grinch stealing Christmas presents from mailboxes across northeastern New Brunswick.

Someone forced open community mailboxes in at least seven communities during the overnight hours between Dec. 11 and Dec. 12 and stole parcels, Caraquet RCMP Cpl. Jesse Brideau told CBC News Monday.

"Obviously, it's disappointing at this time of year that people steal from other people, but our goal is to work on that and to keep our community safe and to have happy holidays all around," he said.

The affected communities on the Acadian Peninsula are Shippagan, Duguayville, Caraquet, Paquetville, Lameque, Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël and Pointe-Canot.

Brideau could not immediately provide an estimate of the number or value of the parcels stolen.

The investigation is continuing, he said, and police are reviewing security video and interviewing area residents.

"Often nowadays people shop online and that's probably why [the mailboxes are] more targeted these days … to get Christmas gifts."

It's unclear what tools were used to gain access to the mailboxes, Brideau said. The extent of the damage caused was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the mail theft is asked to contact the Caraquet RCMP at 506-726-5222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or www.crimenb.ca.