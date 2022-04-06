It's an epic journey, in every sense of the word.

The Maiden, a U.K. racing yacht helmed by an all-female crew, is on a three-year world tour that will see it cover 90,000 nautical miles, visit more than 60 destinations in 20 countries and encourage countless girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering or math.

It set sail from Dubai in January and is now crossing the Atlantic Ocean toward southern U.S., where it will then work its way up the Eastern Seaboard.

In early August, it will make its first and only Canadian stop this year — in the port of Saint John.

As a waterborne ambassador for the Maiden Factor Foundation, Maiden's mission is a lofty one: work with, raise funds for and support communities to help girls access education, and empower them to see their education and career goals through to the finish line.

And it has a backstory that makes it uniquely suited to its mission.

A symbol of female empowerment

"Maiden herself was originally a symbol of female empowerment in the sailing community," Paula Copeland, director of engagement and sustainability for Port Saint John, said in an interview.

"And it was quite well-known for that."

The Maiden and her crew, seen here in March in Palma, Spain. (@maidenfactor/Twitter)

In 1989, Tracy Edwards, then 26 and a former cook on charter boats, became the skipper of the first all-female crew to enter the notoriously difficult Whitbread Round the World race.

Edwards and her team won two of the toughest legs on the course and came second overall, a landmark moment that opened the door to competitive female sailing.

Edwards sold Maiden at the end of the race, but later, in 2014, she learned the yacht had been abandoned and was rotting in the Seychelles.

She raised money to buy it and bring it back to the U.K., where it underwent an extensive restoration and inspired Edwards to set up The Maiden Factor charitable foundation.

After 48 hours of full on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sailing?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sailing</a> in all conditions, including squalls, rain, a very small moment of flat water and no wind, to slamming upwind for the last 6 hours, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Maiden?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Maiden</a>'s crew have surfed safety into Port Almerimar to wait until conditions improve! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/thursdaymorning?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#thursdaymorning</a> <a href="https://t.co/cUvfNQqqmO">pic.twitter.com/cUvfNQqqmO</a> —@maidenfactor

"We were told we couldn't do it," the London-based Edwards says on the foundation's website.

"But we showed how sailing is a level playing field. Now, I'm making it my mission to advocate for girls' education around the world."

The crew posts regular updates on its voyage on its Maiden Factor blog. Here, Maiden and her crew navigate the Strait of Gibraltar. (@maidenfactor/Twitter)

Buzz already being felt locally

Edwards's story is a legend among sailors and racers, including in Saint John, where Copeland said the community was determined to get Maiden to pay a visit.

The fact that Maiden is sponsored by multinational logistics company DP World, which is one of Port Saint John's major terminal operators, bolstered their case.

"It made perfect sense to some of the local people when they heard about it," Copeland said.

"So they banded together and pitched to DP World corporate that [Maiden] come here."

In the meantime, many are following the voyage on Maiden Factor's Twitter account or on The Maiden Factor blog, where skippers and crew post updates such as this one, posted earlier this week:

"We are currently off Gibraltar gybing downwind ... There are ships just everywhere and I am very happy to be here in daylight as it's a special part of the world. This 14nm channel feeds all of the Mediterranean.

We have been joined by dolphins dancing by our side for hours, beautiful! 14 [nautical miles] before we say goodbye to land for a few weeks."

And though it will be almost four months before Maiden sails into the port, the buzz is already being felt, Copeland said.

"The local sail community is quite excited because the Maiden and the original story of the female crew that raced her ... is quite well known" to them, Copeland said.

"Many local female sailors have already offered to help with hosting the crew while they're in Saint John," taking them on tours of the local yacht clubs and working with local youth charity groups, "which we're very happy about."