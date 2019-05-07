Magnetic Hill Zoo mourns death of oldest resident, 'Molly' the gibbon

The Magnetic Hill Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its oldest residents this week.

Molly, a white-handed gibbon, died over the weekend.

The ape was three weeks shy of her 44th birthday — equivalent to about 100 in human years, according to the zoo in Moncton.

"We knew the time would come," said Jill Marvin, the zoo director.

Visitors have been listening to Molly sing for close to three decades.

Although she hasn't been able to sing as well as she used to in the past few years, it was her singing that impacted people most, especially those who worked at the zoo, Marvin said.

"When you spend over 25 years with an animal, you certainly develop a relationship with her," she said. "Molly was a special girl."

In an accredited zoo environment, it's not uncommon for these animals to live more than 30 years. In the wild, gibbons usually don't reach that age because they face predation and habitat loss.

Zookeepers and the animal care team have been keeping a close eye on Molly for the past year. They made sure she was eating and was comfortable in her final months.

"Molly had a wonderful life," she said.

Leaving a legacy

Marvin said reading comments on Facebook from people expressing their condolences has helped in the grieving process.

The zoo hopes to continue Molly's legacy by inspiring people to protect her species by lowering their carbon footprint.

The white-handed gibbon, which can be found in Myanmar, Thailand and China, is one of the most endangered species in the world.

"It's really important for us to know our animals touch people so much," she said.

"The reason we have them at Magnetic Hill Zoo is really to inspire people to want to help protect them."

Jill Marvin, director of the Magnetic Hill Zoo, says Molly was loved by everyone, especially for her singing. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

Molly was one of five gibbons in Moncton. She also lived with one male companion, Hoot, who will now be alone.

Caretakers will be monitoring Hoot for signs of stress but for now, he won't be moved. Marvin said the zoo might also look for another companion for the animal.

Changes to the zoo

This summer the zoo will also open a new Arctic wolf habitat that will be three times the size of the older one. The new habitat will also offer the wolves a more natural space.

"That will be an animal [where] we can talk about climate change and again, reducing that carbon footprint," she said.