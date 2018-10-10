Amur tiger cubs get ready to leave Magnetic Hill Zoo

The three Amur tiger cubs at the Magnetic Hill Zoo are getting ready to leave the den.

The two males, Kazimir and Luka, and the female, Samira, were born on May 11. A fourth cub, a female, died nine days later.

These teenage tiger cubs are finally old enough to be moved to a new home. 0:48

Tiffany Bateman, who works in animal care at the zoo, said the cubs are thriving.

"They are extremely rambunctious at this age," Bateman said. "They're kind of like teenagers, I guess."

And like all teenagers, they can wear on their mother Anya's nerves.

Zookeeper Tiffany Bateman has been caring for the Amur tiger cubs since they were born. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News)

"She does play a lot with them but she does also tell them when it's time to maybe not be jumping on her back and things like that," said Bateman.

"They still all get along really well. She's still an excellent mother."

Jill Marvin, the director of the Magnetic Hill Zoo and Park, said she feels a sense of pride that the cubs are doing so well.

"We've seen them hit those milestones of first starting to eat, to growing, to putting on the weight that they need," Marvin said.

The three cubs are moving to a zoo in southern Ontario, but Marvin doesn't want to reveal the exact location yet.

The cubs are at the right age to leave their mother, she said.

Jill Marvin, the director of Magnetic Hill Zoo and Park, says the cubs will help educate people about the breed at a zoo in Ontario. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

"She can go back to her life with the male, and we know these cubs are going to have a great opportunity to educate people about the species in the wild," Marvin said.

"This is a species very endangered in Russia, and that's the reason accredited zoos and aquariums have these animals — to try and educate people about the problems that this species faces out in the wild."

Marvin estimated there are between 450 and 500 Amur tigers in the wild in Russia.

She said the Moncton cubs will be kept together.

"For right now, we think that the best interest of the animals is keep them together," she said. "They need to develop that sense of play, that sense of order as well, so the three of them will be moving to the same location."

The tiger cubs can be seen at the zoo until the end of the month.

The tiger cubs, Kazimir, Luka and Samira, frolic with pumpkins at the Magnetic Hill Zoo. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

"They're so active and playful with these beautiful temperatures that we're having now that they're playful and active most of the days," Marvin said.

"If ever they happen to slip inside for a feeding or cleaning session, all you have to do is do a little loop and come back and see them. Believe me it's worth the wait. They're just incredible animals."

Arrangements to move the cubs will be made in November.

For Bateman, who has taken care of the cubs since the beginning, the move is bittersweet.

"We're always very upset to see animals leave, babies, obviously, and animals that have been here for a long time," Bateman said. "But we're excited that they're going to a new exhibit, a new zoo with a really good home for them."