'Magic fever' hits Moncton as basketball team begins final series

'Magic fever' is spreading in Moncton as the local National Basketball League of Canada team prepares for tip-off in the league final.

The Magic are facing the St. John's Edge for the championship. Game 1 of a best-of-seven series starts Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Avenir Centre.

The team is hot off a big win Sunday in Game 7 of the Atlantic Division final. They beat the Halifax Hurricanes, 85-82.

"It was so exciting," said Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold.

"I think everybody was on their feet pretty much the entire game because it was so close."

Arnold admitted she was never much of a sports fan before but has become an avid supporter of the Magic.

"It's just been so much fun to follow," she said. "It's just been a fantastic season."

Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold has made a friendly wager with the mayor of St. John's, N.L. The loser has to wear the other team's jersey to a council meeting. (Jacinthe Leblanc/Moncton Magic/Facebook)

Arnold said the team's games have all the components of what she considers "terrific entertainment."

"It's got drama. It's got intrigue. It's very intimate. You feel like you're part of the game. You really feel like your cheering is having an impact on the game. And they're fantastic athletes."

The mayor said Monctonians are rallying around the team with pride, and hosting the championship series is a fantastic opportunity.

Moncton Magic head coach Joe Salerno said home court advantage has been huge for the team this year.

Its win-loss record at the Avenir Centre is 23-4.

"The energy in the building has been incredible," said Salerno.

He's hoping for a big crowd Wednesday night.

Salerno said it's been a quick turnaround since Sunday's win in what he called "one of the most difficult games" he's ever coached.

But he said the condition of some injured players, including Trey Kell and Gentrey Thomas, has much improved.

The Moncton Magic say 2,103 'screaming fans turned out for Game 7 of their Atlantic Division final series Sunday against the Halifax Hurricanes. (Jacinthe Leblanc/Moncton Magic/Facebook)

And there are a lot of veterans on the team who are hungry for their first championship.

"I think they're pretty focused and ready to go tonight," he said.

The Magic defeated the Edge four out of five times in regular season games.

But Salerno is not taking anything for granted.

The Edge roster includes former Canadian Senior team members Carl English and Murphy Burnatowski, as well as Glen "Big Baby" Davis, who played six years in the NBA and won a championship with the Boston Celtics.

"They have a ton of experience and they're a very talented team," Salerno said.

This will be Salerno's third trip to an NBL final. The last time was 2014 when his team lost in Game 7.

For the first time, the Moncton Magic is in the National Basketball League Finals. Joe Salerno is the head coach. He joined Jonna Brewer ahead of the big game. 8:14

He said a win would mean a great deal to him, the players, the two-year-old Magic organization and to fans.

"I saw some fans with tears in their eyes after Game 7 [against the Halifax Hurricanes], so I think it would be huge."

The second home game is scheduled for this Saturday at 7 p.m.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were still tickets available for both games.