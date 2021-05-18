Search for Madison Roy-Boudreau starts again in Bathurst area

New Brunswick RCMP are continuing to search for clues in the homicide of 14-year-old Madison Roy-Boudreau.

The Bathurst girl hasn't been seen since May 2021, when she got into a grey Ford Ranger pickup truck in the city.

Her disappearance was deemed a homicide in August 2021, but the search for her remains, as well as for clues about her death, has continued, police say.

Cpl. Hans Ouellette said residents of the Middle River area, about 12 kilometres southest of Bathurst, should expect to see some police presence starting this week and continuing on and off over the next couple of weeks.

Police have searched the area before.

"We continue to follow the investigation where it leads, and we're asking anyone that may have information about her disappearance … to give police a call," said Ouellette.

He said the police presence isn't related to any specific information or tip.

"[There's] little to no snow now, so it's ideal for the tactical support group, the ground search team, to be able to go in and continue their search," said Ouellette.

Ouellette said the RCMP are asking people walking in the area to keep a lookout for anything that may seem out of place and report anything suspicious to police.

"If you do see something that's out of place, it could be something that catches your eye, maybe an article of clothing, or something that is just strange, we'd ask you to call police," said Ouellette.