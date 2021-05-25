Search of Bathurst quarry has ended, but Madison Roy-Boudreau still missing

Officials will hold a news conference Thursday about a Bathurst teenager who has been missing for two weeks.

The news comes after crews finished searching a quarry for clues into Madison Roy-Boudreau's disappearance, which was confirmed by Luc Foulem, spokesperson for the City of Bathurst, in a media release Tuesday.

"The search effort on the site of interest is now complete. Unfortunately, we were not able to locate Madison at this time," Foulem said.

Foulem did not say what will be shared at Thursday's event, adding the exact timing of the news conference will be made public Wednesday.

Roy-Boudreau, 14, was last seen getting into a grey pickup truck on May 11. The truck was seized, and it remains in the Bathurst Police Force's possession, but no information about the owner has been revealed.

About 30 members of the RCMP, the Bathurst Police Force and search and rescue organizations had been searching the quarry site — near Highway 11 and St. Anne Street — since last Wednesday.

Roy-Boudreau is five foot four inches tall and weighs 119 pounds. She has brown eyes and medium-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, camouflage pants and silver shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bathurst police at (506) 548-0420 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.