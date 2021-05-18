Family hoping for closure after police declare missing teen case a homicide

The family of a missing Bathurst teen now believed to be the victim of a homicide is in mourning and hoping for closure as a search for her continues.

Madison Roy-Boudreau was last seen on May 11, and last week, Bathurst police Chief Stéphane Roy announced the case of her disappearance is now being investigated as a homicide.

The news was a painful blow to her family, who'd been holding out hope she'd be found alive, said Maggie Lavigne, a longtime friend of Jason Boudreau, Roy-Boudreau's father.

Boudreau declined an interview, but said Lavigne could speak on his behalf.

"For the family, there's a lot of … anger, a lot of confusion, a lot of stress, there's a lot of crying," Lavigne said.

"We're waiting for, you know, the final answer from the Bathurst city police or ... the RCMP to say, like, when their investigation is 100 per cent done just to find out exactly what's going on."

Maggie Lavigne, a family friend of Madison Roy-Boudreau, said her family is just hoping for closure, days after the Bathurst Police Force announced the missing teenager's case is now being investigated as a homicide. (Submitted by Maggie Lavigne)

Stéphane Roy, in a recorded video announcement, said police had found evidence that led to them believe Roy-Boudreau was the victim of a homicide, but did not provide details about the evidence. He also revealed a primary suspect in the case has been identified but did not name them.

Since last week, the Bathurst Police and RCMP have been searching waterways in the Middle River area — just southwest of Bathurst — as part of their investigation.

Bathurst Police announced on Monday they would be continuing their search in Middle River, making it the sixth day they've searched the area.

Police have declined to provide any interviews or answer questions about the case, citing the risk of compromising the investigation.

Lavigne said police have been just as guarded with the family about information pertaining to the case, adding she understands why.

"We do understand, but it's hard. It's very hard not knowing, especially where they do consider the [case a] homicide," she said

"I know deep down we just want her home. We need our closure. We need to bring her to rest. She needs to be at peace."

The 'jokester' in the family

Lavigne said she was around Roy-Boudreau since she was born, and came to know her for her ability to make others laugh.

"She was just a big jokester of the family. Like, she kept everybody laughing."

Lavigne said she also fondly remembers her for her knack for singing and the close relationships she had with her friends and cousins.

"Since Madison could talk Madison was singing. That's how I remember Madison. Happy-go-lucky, got along with everybody. Like all her friends loved her. We all … just miss her. We miss her so much."