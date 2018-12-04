Accused of attempted murder of baby, Carson Bennett pleads guilty to aggravated assault

On a summer day in 2017, Carson Bennett was 19, high on speed and babysitting his girlfriend's 13-month-old daughter.

The baby, he later told police, wouldn't stop screaming. He grabbed her by the hair and threw her on a bed.

Another day in "June or July" that year, Bennett became frustrated while babysitting the child, so he stuffed her body in a tiny red duffel bag, zipped it up to her neck and threw her in a closet.

Then he went out for a cigarette.

He believes this was the incident that caused a hairline fracture on the child's femur, later discovered by medical staff at the Saint John Regional Hospital, according to facts read in court Tuesday after Bennett pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

The two incidents in the summer of 2017 were among at least five separate acts of abuse that Bennett — also known as Madison Bennett — admitted to Saint John Police in a statement Nov. 12, 2017, including suffocating the girl to the point that she soiled herself, and pouring water over her face.

There is a publication ban on any evidence that would identify the victim.

Attempted murder charge withdrawn

On Nov. 8, 2017, neighbours called police about screaming and yelling coming from an apartment Bennett shared with his girlfriend.

When a social worker visited on an unrelated matter, a bruise was observed on the baby's face, which her mother explained occurred when she fell off a high chair.

Carson Bennett, 19, had been accused of attempting to murder a two-year-old child, but the charge was withdrawn Tuesday. (Facebook )

But on Nov. 12, Bennett told police he was responsible for most of the injuries and other acts of abuse against the girl.

Bennett, now 20, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

On Tuesday, he changed his plea from not guilty to guilty on the assault charge, and the attempted murder charge was withdrawn.

'I'll get you even worse'

A psychiatric assessment report by Dr. Khurshid Haque at the Restigouche Hospital Centre, dated Jan. 29, 2018, said Bennett was a habitual user of amphetamines, Dilaudid, Percocet, cocaine, LSD and other drugs.

In his statement to police, Bennett said the girl he was babysitting was conceived during a rape.

During an assault in October 2017, he said, all he could see was the face of the man he believed assaulted his girlfriend, he told police.

He also said he was experiencing auditory hallucinations at the time.

Bennett held his hand over the child's face for "three or four minutes" until she began to fight and "her little legs were kicking."

He told police he was thinking, "You wanna fight, I'll get you even worse."

Bennett left the room, and when he returned, the child was unconscious, her face "a sickening purple."

Bennett resuscitated her using CPR.

Sentencing in January

As the facts of the case were read in court, a woman sitting in the public gallery cried openly, shaking her head, covering her face, and at one point mouthing words at Bennett.

Bennett sat in the prisoner's box wearing grey prison sweats and showing little emotion.

Judge Andrew Palmer ordered a pre-sentence report and set sentencing for Jan. 7, 2019.

A victim impact statement will be read by the child's grandparents, who now have custody of her.