Madawaska Maliseet First Nation in northwestern New Brunswick says the federal government has agreed to pay out $145 million in a land claim dispute that has wound through the courts for more than two decades.

The settlement is believed to be the largest federal land claim settlement in Maritime history, the First Nation said in a statement Monday.

"This claim strikes at the heart of what it has meant to have grown up on reserve lands" and to be "marginalized as a people," Madawaska First Nation Chief Patricia Bernard said in the statement.

"We are slowing claiming this back, as our ancestors did not surrender their right to the land.''

In addition to $145 million, the settlement includes an option for the First Nation to acquire up to 1,935 acres to add to its reserve.

The land can be anywhere in the province and there is no time limit on its acquisition.

The band's court battle for legal recognition of its claim dates back to 1996.

In that claim, the band argued Canada breached its lawful obligations in transferring lands — including lands that now encompass most of downtown Edmundston — to third parties and did not fulfil the provisions of the Royal Proclamation of 1763.

In November 2017, a federal tribunal ruled that the Madawaska Maliseet First Nation's claim to 3,900 acres, or more than 1,575 hectares, was valid.

However, the tribunal does not have the authority to return the land, so four years of negotiations for financial compensation settlement followed before the $145 million settlement was reached in mid-March.

CBC News has asked for comment from federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett.

The land claim settlement also includes an option to acquire 1,935 acres anywhere in New Brunswick to add to the Madawaska Maliseet First Nation's land reserve. (Julia Wright / CBC News file photo)

Victory represents a new beginning, chief says

In an interview Monday, Bernard, who is also the lawyer who launched and litigated the initial claim and was the negotiator in the settlement, said the hard-won victory represents a new beginning for the Madawaska community.

"We're putting $50 million into a legacy trust fund that will generate money on a continuous basis," Bernard said.

As well, she said, all of the community members will get per-capita distribution.

The money will also fuel economic and infrastructure development for the community, Bernard said.

Consultations will now get underway with the community to determine the sort of lands Madawaska should be considering for acquisition.

"We'll be having consultations with respect to what we are looking for," Bernard said. "Are we looking for an area to practise traditional ceremonies, are we looking for residential, are we looking for economic development? So we'll be reviewing that."