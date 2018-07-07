Inmate slipped through razor wire in 2018 Madawaska jail escape

Unsecured razor wire allowed an inmate at the Madawaska Regional Correctional Centre to slip under the sharp wire, onto the roof and down into the woods to freedom.

Kevin Beaulieu, then 38, escaped on the morning of July 7, 2018 while he and six other prisoners were exercising in a secure yard at the jail in Saint-Hilaire, N.B.

Beaulieu remained at large for a little more than 24 hours before turning himself in to police.

The details of his escape, and the search that ensued, are detailed in reports and notes obtained by CBC News through access to information.

The internal investigation, led by chief superintendent Bruce Tripp, found staff didn't violate the correctional service's policy on escapes and rumours of escape.

But it doesn't explain how Beaulieu might have known the razor wire was vulnerable or why the jail's own inspection processes failed to highlight the problem.

Razor wire 'not secured properly' to wall

The morning of July 7, 2018 began normally at the Madawaska jail.

All 26 inmates were accounted for during the count at 6:06 a.m., including Beaulieu, who was in custody on remand as he awaited a court date.

Staff gave inmates their medications, then served coffee and muffins.

Before letting inmates into a closed-off exercise yard to get some fresh air, staff inspected the "outer perimeter of the exercise yard."

"The check entails ensuring that the fence and locks have not been tampered with and are secure," Tripp's report says.

Seven inmates, including Beaulieu, were allowed into the exercise yard at 10:05 a.m. Just one correctional officer, Danick Martin, was assigned to supervise them from within the yard.

Approximately 11 minutes later, Beaulieu escaped. He scaled the wall, using the meeting point of the fence wire and the building's brick structure as leverage.

Beaulieu was able to scale this wall and slip under razor wire to escape. (Department of Public Safety)

"Upon reaching the top of the wall where there was a row of razor wire, offender Beaulieu lifted the wire and slid himself underneath onto the roof where he jumped and then ran into the woods," reads the investigation report.

"This would indicate that the razor wire was not secured properly to the wall therefore allowed for quicker access to the roof area."

Tripp found the fastener on the razor wire had "rusted to the point where it was easily broke."

Sole officer 'could not prevent' escape

Back in the exercise yard, Martin "immediately" saw Beaulieu escape, "but was on the other side of the yard and could not prevent it."

He called an emergency code 10-99, alerting the other staff to Beaulieu's escape, and moved the other six inmates back inside the jail.

Correctional officer Steve Bossé was working inside when he heard the code. He arrived outside in time to see Beaulieu fleeing.

"I gave him the order to get back down but [Beaulieu] didn't comply," Bossé wrote in his incident report.

Bossé went outside the fenced area and down the hill to see if he could find "any extra information that could help for the investigation." Near the tree line, he saw tracks left in the tall grass.

Another officer who had been working inside, Karine Martin, also came outside just as Beaulieu was escaping and saw his feet hanging down.

The Madawaska Regional Correctional Centre was briefly placed into lockdown on July 7, 2018, after Beaulieu escaped. (Radio-Canada)

"As door #9 opened, [inmate] Kevin Beaulieu was already running through the wood (sic) who faces the yard," Martin wrote in her report.

Inside the jail, staff called Edmundston Police and superintendent Eric Blanchette to tell them Beaulieu was gone.

Police arrived on scene at 11:09 a.m., and were soon joined in the search by an RCMP K-9 unit.

After Beaulieu escaped, the jail went into lockdown. All other inmates were accounted for.

Staff searched Beaulieu's cell, but found nothing "that would suggest that this was a planned event."

Things quickly went back to normal at Madawaska. The lockdown was lifted at 1:30 p.m.

Staff received a call the next morning to tell them Beaulieu had been apprehended by the Sûreté du Québec in Saint-Jean-de-la-Lande, about 33 kilometres away from the jail.

RCMP said Beaulieu had turned himself in.

"He actually went to a residence there and explained the situation and asked them to call," RCMP spokesperson Jullie Rogers-Marsh said in July 2018.

Razor wire secured

In his report, Tripp recommended the razor wire be immediately repaired and a second correctional officer be added outside the exercise yard "for additional security and supervision purposes."

Inmates were allowed to continue exercising in the yard "with extra staffing levels."

Tripp also recommended jail management "follow up with staff as to ensure protocols for inmate escape are reviewed and understood."

The Department of Public Safety declined an interview request about Beaulieu's escape, but said in an emailed statement that the razor wire has since "been secured to the roof of the facility."

Beaulieu escaped from an exercise yard on July 7, 2018. This photo was included in a report on the escape, which concluded staff didn't violate policy. (Department of Public Safety)

"We have assessed other facilities across the province to ensure the same measures are in place, and are confident there are no similar security concerns at other correctional centres," spokesperson Alexandra Davis wrote in the statement.

Davis also said the department has made "a number of improvements to security in correctional centres" following Beaulieu's escape, but wouldn't say what those are "due to security concerns."

Davis also couldn't say why the inspection just before Beaulieu's escape didn't reveal the issue with the razor wire.

"We are unable to provide information about what activities are performed at what times during inspections due to security concerns."

Escapes can shake public confidence

Escapes like Beaulieu's are rare in New Brunswick, but can still harm public confidence in the system, according to Michael Boudreau, a criminology professor at St. Thomas University.

Jail escapes can shake the public's confidence in the system, according to Michael Boudreau, a criminology professor at St. Thomas University. (Jon Collicott/CBC)

"You hope that the reason for putting someone in remand … is in part to mete out a form of punishment, but also to protect the public from said individual," Boudreau said.

"So if the public feels as if they're not being protected from that individual, then yes, they do lose some sense of confidence."

The fact that a group of seven inmates were being supervised by just one correctional officer at the time of Beaulieu's escape highlights how understaffed some of the provincial jails are, Boudreau added.

"As a result of being understaffed, then these breaks, while not frequent, can indeed happen," he said.

"At times, I'm surprised they don't happen a little more frequently given the levels of understaffing."

Two other inmates have escaped provincial custody in the past six years.

Tyler Dominique Noel was caught within 12 minutes of escaping the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre on Feb. 10, 2017.

A few years earlier, in August 2013, Bradley Saia also escaped from the Saint John jail by jumping over the razor-wire fence and running through a wooded area.

CBC News reported at the time that police found him in the McAllister Industrial Park shirtless and barefoot. He had lacerations to his chest and feet from the razor wire.