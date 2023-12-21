Cleanup underway at Mactaquac Park after storm brought down 1,500 trees

A huge cleanup is underway at Mactaquac Park after Monday's storm felled an estimated 1,500 trees, bringing down power lines and damaging transformers at the provincially run park.

The entrance gates to the park were closed Thursday and a buzz of chainsaws could be heard as crews worked to clear the trails of fallen trees toppled by winds that gusted up to 90 km/h in some parts of the province.

"We've got seven or eight kilometres of trails here and every 10 feet there's trees cross-piled [over them]," said Kevin McWhirter, the manager of the park, about 25 kilometres west of Fredericton.

The same wind gusts that blew down trees in the park knocked out power to as many as 129,000 N.B. Power customers across New Brunswick at the peak of the outages.

As of Thursday, power had not yet been restored for about 22,000 customers, including McWhirter, who'd been balancing the repairs needed at the park with efforts to keep a generator going at his home in Fredericton.

WATCH |'We don't want to see anybody getting hurt: Mactaquac Provincial Park works to repair extensive damage left from Monday’s storm Duration 1:00 Two transformer poles snapped in high winds, taking a large number of trees down and leaving the popular park a mess.

"There's a little bit of adrenaline going, you know, a lot of coffee, but yeah, this is our job."

McWhirter said Mactaquac Park hasn't seen as much damage since post-tropical storm Arthur blew through the province in July 2014.

That storm brought down many deciduous trees in the park, which seems to have left its coniferous population of spruce and fir trees vulnerable to high winds, he said.

Mactaquac Park manager Kevin McWhirter says many of the trees that fell on Monday were conifers like spruce and fir trees. (Aidan Cox/CBC)

"A lot of them came from the root up. Like I said, the ground was so soft and they're just like parachutes this time of year."

McWhirter said since Tuesday, about a dozen park employees have been working long hours to clear hundreds of trees that have fallen down across its trails, which are popular for skiing, snowshoeing and fat biking in the winter.

"I got to give the lads credit here," McWhirter said. "A lot of them were on vacation for the holidays and they came right in, picked up the chainsaws and went right to work, to get things open for the public and get people back out on the trails."

The park will also need to call in a private contracting company to repair some of its power lines and transformers, he said.

That, along with overtime hours for staff, extra fuel to power machinery, and repairs to some damaged buildings, McWhirter said, could bring cleanup costs to about $250,000.

Some staff were called off their holiday vacation to help with the cleanup effort, says park manager Kevin McWhirter. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

If the cleanup goes as expected, McWhirter said he's hoping to have most of the trails cleared and the park reopened by the end of next week.

"I'd like to give the lads a bit of a break over the holidays, and then we come back at 'er and go hard again," he said.

"But the most important thing is to make sure that some of those widow-makers are taken care of, and you know, that the public is safe when they're out on our trails."

Last year, post-tropical storm Fiona put an early end to camping at 263 campsites at Fundy National Park after trees were toppled and some cabins were damaged.

Timothy Murphy, a spokesperson for Parks Canada, in an email said there wasn't much in terms of damage at Kouchibouguac or Fundy national parks.

"Power was quickly restored at both sites and there is no real damage to speak of other than a few broken branches," he said.