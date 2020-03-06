Province to resume management of Mactaquac Golf Course after private operator backs out

The province of New Brunswick will take over management of the Mactaquac Golf Course, after Kingswood Ventures Inc. backed out of the 10 year contract from Feb. 2017.

Kingswood Ventures managed the course for two seasons and Tourism, Heritage and Culture Minister Bruce Fitch said the company used the contract's escape clause to end the agreement.

Fitch said the government put out a call for proposals in December to see if another private company might take over the course. He said there was a bit of interest, but no agreements were made.

"The government wasn't able to negotiate a sensible agreement between the government and the proponents. We decided as the season approaches that it would be best to take it over this year," said Fitch.

He said no final decision has been made, but the province may look at handing management over to another private company in the future.

"The province ran the golf course in the past, so they have the experience doing that. It's been sort of a normal thing to try and have some of the private industries manage those assets, and this was one of the cases."

Fitch said he cannot say why Kingswood Ventures backed out of the deal, although he said overall business may have been a factor.

"I know from personal experience of being a member of the golf course in the past, that it is getting more difficult all the time to make ends meet."

The employees

When the agreement was announced, Kingswood Ventures confirmed golf course employees would have to reapply for their jobs under the new management.

Fitch said, since a golf course is seasonal, it's likely most employees would have to be rehired anyway.

He encourages anyone who worked there in the past to apply and make note of that prior experience, but he doesn't have all employment details yet.

"That's a process that will be managed as we go forward. But I encourage people going forward to watch the website, watch the announcements."

Coming season

Fitch said the hope this season is to encourage more people to come out to golf and to host some tournaments.

"I've played Mactaquac in the past and it is a beautiful course, I like the layout, it's a course I think we need to take care of and people will come back and have a favourable experience."

CBC requested an interview with director of golf at Kingswood Chris Billings but he could not be reached.