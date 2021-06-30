Sudden water-level drop has Mactaquac residents calling for better notice from NB Power

When the water level in the Mactaquac headpond unexpectedly dropped by more than a metre, it caught a lot of people off guard.

"My boat is trapped," said Jean Paul Arseneau in Lower Queensbury.

Arseneau keeps his boat on a lift to protect it from waves. But when the water level dropped, the boat was stranded.

"It's sitting on a lift up in the air, it takes about three feet of water to take it down," said Arseneau. "And there's not a foot of water, so you can't put it down."

Jean Paul Arseneau says he wasn't able to get his boat down from its lift after water levels in the head pond dropped unexpectedly. (Submitted by Jean Paul Arseneau)

About five kilometres downriver from Arseneau's stranded boat, the Mactaquac Sailing Association was also caught by surprise.

Association co-founder Guy Herbert said he showed up at the marina one day to find some sailboats stuck in the mud.

"We had a couple of boats aground," said Herbert. "It's a bit of a problem for us."

Guy Herbert, the co-founder of the Mactaquac Sailing Association, says the sudden drop in water level led to sailboats being stuck in the mud. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

According to NB Power spokesperson Dominique Couture, the headpond receded because of dry conditions and the lowering of the water level for maintenance on the Mactaquac Dam, about 20 kilometres west of Fredericton.

In a tweet, NB Power said that if water levels get below a depth of 128 feet (about 39 metres) the Crown corporation will notify boat and dock owners "as per protocol."

A tweet from NB Power says that if the levels in headpond fell below 128 feet, residents would be warned. Residents want an earlier warning. (Twitter)

But according to NB Power last year, that 128-foot mark will likely never be reached.

Phil Landry, the executive director of generation and engineering at NB Power, said the utility would not allow water to reach that level because of the risk of air being pulled through the system, causing a vacuum in the pipes flowing to the turbine.

"If you created a vacuum strong enough in that system it could cause some damage, so we wouldn't ever go below 128," said Landry in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton on July 30, 2020.

People living along the Mactaquac headpond call for better warnings when the water drops 1:34 Sudden drops in water levels above the Mactaquac Dam west of Fredericton have beached boats, stranded sailboats, and left docks dry. 1:34

Arseneau and Herbert said they haven't received such a notification about water levels dropping this year, or in any other year. They said the water this June were just as low, if not lower, during last summer's drought, but neither got a warning from NB Power.

Arseneau has lived on the headpond for nearly 20 years. Herbert has been sailing with the association for more than 40.

Both men said there needs to be a better warning system from NB Power.

An aerial view of the shores of the Mactaquac headpond shows how much the water receded. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

"Lots of people would have appreciated a heads-up," said Carol Chase. She and her husband own an RV camper at Everett's Campground in Lower Queensbury.

The falling water level caught her neighbours by surprise. They found their boat sitting on the rocks. Once it was freed, they asked Chase if they could moor it on her dock as it extended farther into the water.

"I don't remember the last time it really went that low," said Carol Chase.

Chase also said she has never received a heads-up from NB Power about low water levels.

Carol Chase says her neighbours at their campground had to ask to use her dock after the unexpected drop in water level left their boat stuck on the rocks. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

CBC News asked NB Power several times about the specifics of the process of warning residents about low water levels, and whether there was a warning system for sudden drops even if above the 128 foot level. NB Power did not respond.

Last year saw similar water levels, but those low levels were recorded in late July as opposed to mid-June this year.

Residents are concerned the low levels may become a persistent problem and are arguing for better information on from NB Power, and elimination of the 128-foot standard for warnings.

"From my point of view you need to do that way, way, way before that," said Arseneau "If you go up and down," said Arseneau.. the river when it's like this, you'll see boats just sitting on the rocks.

"You know it's scratching up the fibreglass and potentially doing terrible damage to them."

He said if there were a website or even regular tweets for a forecast of low water levels, people in the area would learn to check for them often.

"Social media is free," said Arseneau. "You could do a bulk email to people. You could bulk text people. It's not expensive to notify people."