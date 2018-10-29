Had it with construction on the Mactaquac Dam? Here's an update

An engineer with NB Power says an extended repair season at the Mactaquac Dam this year is nothing to worry about.

Since the summer, the two-lane road that crosses the dam has been restricted to one lane and traffic lights have been set up to control traffic.

Typically, construction lasts several weeks over the summer but this year construction is still going on at the end of October.

"It's taking longer this year because it's a more extensive program of maintenance than other years," said Philip Gilks, a project manager with NB Power.

Gilks said crews are working on regular maintenance to repair the dam, which includes seepage repairs and regular work on the spillway gates, which provide the controlled release of water from the dam.

Dam needs repairs

The dam, opened in 1968, is operated by NB Power and is a key part of the system that regulates the flow of water into the lower basin of the St. John River.

"The main activity this year is drilling and grouting to control seepage through the concrete structures," Gilks said.

He said the seepage is coming through joints in the structure well below the road deck. To get access, crews have to drill from the road deck down to those areas.

Then they inject grout in those joints to stop the water, a process that's been going on since the 1980s.

We have to put more effort in on some occasions, some years we put more effort in and tackle it. -Philip Gilks, project manager with NB Power

"It's a fairly common way to deal with seepage like this and it's been going on for years," he said.

"It's more extensive than what you might've seen in the past."

Gilks said the problem isn't getting worse, but if crews "allowed [seepage] to progress, it would."

"We have to put more effort in on some occasions" he said. "Some years we put more effort in and tackle it.

"Other times we've been able to work from below and you haven't seen us there so much, but this year we're working from the top."

NB Power hasn't said when repairs will be completed.

What's that large piece of metal?

Spring flooding brought a lost stoplog to the water's surface. (Gary Moore/CBC)

This summer, NB Power crews also recovered a stoplog, a large metal piece used in floodgates to adjust water levels, downriver from the generating station.

"Back in the mid-'80s, we were moving stoplogs, and the crew left some stoplogs in one of the bays overnight, they weren't visible because they weren't all the way to the top," he said.

"Flows came up and the operator had to open the gate and they opened the wrong gate … this stoplog has been there ever since."

NB Power Project Manager Philip Gilks explains why work on the dam is taking longer than usual this year. 8:22

This year's spring flooding allowed the stoplog to roll up above water and was recovered by NB Power.

"This year with the long spring runoff and heavy flows it was able to roll up," he said.