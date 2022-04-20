Mactaquac bridge closure planned for next year

A major construction project is slated to begin this summer on a bridge near the Mactaquac Dam.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure says it will begin rehabilitating what is known as the approach channel bridge adjacent to the dam crossing in July.

The crossing will be reduced to one lane, said department spokesperson Jeremy Trevors, to allow for work focused on the bridge underside.

"Signs will be in place redirecting traffic and the public will be notified of more details of the project in the near future," Trevors said.

This year's work is expected to continue until November.

Next year, a complete closure is planned.

"The crossing is anticipated to be closed from April to October (2023) to allow crews to complete the work on the bridge deck," said Trevors.

N.B. Power working on refurbishment details

According to the Transportation Department website, the Mactaquac Dam bridge scored 75 out of 100 on the bridge condition index when it was last inspected in 2019.

The work is not related to the dam or its refurbishment project, said N.B. Power spokesperson Marc Belliveau.

Pre-engineering work continues on a proposal aimed at extending the life of the hydro power generating station to 2068.

N.B. Power's business plan lists "finalizing the scope of work and preparing for the regulatory process" as strategic initiatives for this year.

If approvals are obtained, said Belliveau, site preparation could begin in 2025.