New Maces Bay breakwater will block rescue boats, fire chief says

The fire chief in Musquash Harbour says a breakwater built to replace the old wharf in Maces Bay poses a safety threat because boat access was not included in final construction.

People travel to the Bay of Fundy beach west of Saint John to go clamming out on the ledges as well as to pick dulse and periwinkles.

Chief Wayne Pollock said they can get stuck out there and need rescuing when the tide comes in.

"We frequently get called to go out and assist with our rescue boat to help these people who have got themselves in a little bit of a problem," he said.

People travel out on the Maces Bay ledges at low tide to clam and pick dulse and periwinkles. (Sarah Kester/CBC)

Construction of the breakwater was completed in early July. It was a joint project of two departments, Fisheries and Oceans and Public Services and Procurement Canada, to replace an old, decrepit fishing wharf. The completed construction cost $2.7 million

Pollock said he was in contact with the government and the contractor through the construction process and was told his concerns would be addressed.

But a few weeks ago, one of his firefighters went to check on the construction and found access to the beach was completely blocked by the T-shaped stone barrier, which prevents access to the beach on either side.

The breakwater made of large stones extends to a barrier preventing access to the beach by vehicles. (Sarah Kester/CBC)

"The problem is all the rocks that they put in block the original pathway that we had to the beach," he said. "Now it's down to a sort of a foot trail, which obviously doesn't allow us to, you know, to launch a boat."

Fisheries and Oceans said in an email statement that it is aware of Pollock's request and is looking into the necessary environmental permissions before something can be constructed.

The long way round

Without water access at Maces Bay, Pollock said, fire crews have to drive an additional 20 minutes on winding roads to a place called Boyles Cove to launch their boats.

"And when that tide comes in, it comes in fast," and there isn't a lot of extra time for crews to respond, he said.

The beach at Maces Bay was perfect for them because not only does it allow proximity to where people need rescuing, it's possible to launch a boat at both high and low tide because the sand on the beach is so hard.

"That's a real unique situation that you can still launch whether the tide's all the way out," Pollock said.

Wharf had fallen into disrepair

A photo of the old wharf at Maces Bay from a 2012 environmental assessment done by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada. The wharf was condemned in 2002. (Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada)

The Maces Bay wharf was built in 1949 and was once the heart of the small fishing community. Bev Mawhinney, a retired fisherman, said that when he started fishing in the 1960s there were 17 boats launching off the wharf.

In 2002, after new wharves were built in neighbouring communities, the Maces Bay wharf was condemned. There was no money for repairs and it began to fall apart. The wharf became a public safety hazard and was eventually roped off from the public.

"The condition of the wharf was that, yes, it needed to go," Pollock said. "And yes, having the breakwater there would help prevent erosion."

Why a breakwater

New Brunswick Southwest MP Karen Ludwig said a number of scientific studies were done to determine what to do in place of the wharf.

"As a result of the studies that were conducted it was determined that the breakwater was needed in order to protect the coastline and its habitat," she said.

Bev Mawhinney is a retired fisherman who fished off the old Maces Bay wharf up to when it was condemned. He says the community is happy the breakwater is installed but has concerns there's no access for the rescue boats. (Sarah Kester/CBC)

Mawhinney said that since the breakwater was put in, sand has built up on the beach on either side and that the structure will help preserve houses and prevent erosion.

But he said he does share Pollock's concerns about the lack of fire rescue beach access.