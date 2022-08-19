Storied politician, curling champion Mabel DeWare dies

Mabel DeWare, a curling champion and former New Brunswick cabinet minister and senator from Moncton, has died.

"Her Colleagues will remember her as a tour de force with the brightest spark, while her friends and family will fondly remember her smile, her unmistakable laugh, and celebrations at their home on Highfield Street and at the shore in the Carriage House," her obituary said.

She died in Moncton on Aug. 17, just 18 days after she turned 96.

During her sports career, DeWare won several provincial titles and the Women's Canadian Curling Championship title in 1963.

She helped establish the Women's World Curling Championships and was inducted into the New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame and the Canadian Curling Hall of Fame.

After being elected to the New Brunswick Legislature in 1978, DeWare held three different cabinet portfolios during the government of Richard Hatfield and was the first woman to hold the position of labour minister.

"When visiting a mine in northern New Brunswick early in her tenure as Minister of Labour she was questioned on what SHE could possible know about 'labour'?" her obituary said. "Mabel did not miss a beat but quickly retorted to the assembly of men 'I know more about labour then any of you ever will! A woman in labour always delivers!'"

DeWare was inducted into the Curling Canada Hall of Fame in 1986. (Curling Canada Hall of Fame)

She lost her legislature seat in 1987 and was appointed to the Senate in 1990, where she became the first woman to be appointed Opposition whip. She remained there until she retired in 2001.

"One other role Mabel adopted during her 11 years in Ottawa that is perhaps not found in the history books, but which she absolutely relished, was acting as Santa Claus each Christmas wearing a special 'blue' Santa suit," her obituary said.

Moncton-born and raised, DeWare was an avid volunteer all her life.

She had four children, nine grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.