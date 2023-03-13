New low-cost flights out of Fredericton are here to stay, says airline CEO
Flights from Fredericton to Toronto and Calgary will begin on June 12
The CEO of Fredericton's newest airline service says "ultra-low-cost" flights are here to stay, with plans for continued expansion.
Lynx Air announced recently three flights a week from Fredericton to Calgary and Toronto, starting June 12.
Merren McArthur said the airline's business model involves finding airports without low-cost airline offerings and the East Coast is a perfect example.
"Fredericton, New Brunswick, has historically been under served by ultra-low-cost carriers," McArthur told Information Morning Fredericton. "That means fares have been too high for too long."
McArthur said the choice to offer direct flights to Toronto and Calgary came after the airline did its own research.
"We've identified that in Eastern Canada particularly, there's a relatively low proportion of air opportunities," she said, "So it's going to be a real focus of ours."
Lynx flights from Fredericton to Toronto are as low as $79 and from Fredericton to Calgary as low as $199.
In-flight entertainment, food and drinks are not offered on Lynx flights.
She said Lynx chose to include a flight option to Calgary because there is a strong connection between both communities.
"There are people who work in Alberta and travel home to New Brunswick, and there are people who study in New Brunswick and who grew up in Alberta," she said.
McArthur said the airline has seven aircraft, limiting the number of flights it can offer, but the plan is to grow the fleet to 46 "over the next few years."
The flight from Fredericton to Calgary will stop in Toronto, but passengers will not need to exit the plane and she said they will wait on the plane for "no more than an hour."
McArthur said whether these flights are offered year round will depend on demand.
"If the demand drops off over the winter period, we might reduce services… it's too early to speculate."
The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the airline market significantly and more recent labor shortages have exacerbated the issue.
Over the last year, there's been an uptick in flight delays, cancellations and baggage woes as airlines cope with demand.
WestJet pulled its services out of all New Brunswick airports last fall, and has yet to reinstate them.
Air Canada also cut some flights from Saint John to Toronto and Montreal at the end of last summer, but that was temporary.
With files from Information Morning Fredericton