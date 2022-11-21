Le Pays de la Sagouine to debut new trail of lights experience next summer

Lights, special effects and music, part of an immersive trail experience, are being created for Le Pays de la Sagouine next summer.

A Lumina night trail is set to open in the Bouctouche, N.B., tourist attraction, created by the Montreal-based studio Moment Factory. It is the 18th project of its kind across the world, but the first Lumina project in Atlantic Canada, according to a news release.

The project is being funded by the federal and provincial governments.

Le Pays de la Sagouine is a unique attraction, featuring theatrical and musical performances inspired by the work of the award-winning Acadian author Antonine Maillet.

Monique Poirer, executive co-director of Le Pays de la Sagouine, said the 1.5 kilometre walk will take place after sunset.

It will incorporate Acadian culture and history, with Acadian artists working with Moment Factory to help create the trail.

Poirier said she went to three different Lumina night trails in Canada to get an idea of how they work.

One of the trails she visited was Onhwa' Lumina, which is set on Huron-Wendat Nation land in Quebec.

A night trail called Onhwa' Lumina in Wendake, Que., that celebrates the Huron-Wendat Nation. The Pays de la Sangouine Lumina night walk will incorporate Acadian culture and history.

"I told myself, this is exactly why we need to have an experience like this in New Brunswick. Because when I was done doing that night walk, I really had the impression that I had a better understanding of these people, the Wendat people," said Poirier.

She said Acadian artists have already begun their collaboration with the team in Montreal.

Poirier said for 2023, the night walk will start in August. But after that, it will go from mid-May to October with longer hours into the night, expanding the tourist season.

She said the new attraction at will also benefit the town, bringing more tourists to the Bouctouche region.

"There's a lot of evidence that points us in the direction that this is going to be a game changer for southeastern New Brunswick and for the whole province," Poirier said.

The grounds feature a long curved walkway leading to L'Ile-aux-puces, a fictional island village inspired by the play. The village comes alive each summer with theatre, music, comedy, and dance, bringing Acadian culture to life. (Radio-Canada/New Brunswick Government)

Over the last two years, she said they've been developing an infrastructure project for Le Pays de la Sagouine and one part of that was to bring new technology to the site.

She said working with Moment Factory seemed unattainable at first since they were known for big projects like the Billie Eilish world tour.

But once funding and a site evaluation were complete everything fell into place.

"It's been just a happy story ever since," said Poirier.

"I'm having a hard time not cramping from a smile today."