Man behind 2014 college machete attack living in Moncton after release from hospital

Luke Powers, the man who attacked three people at a Fredericton college in 2014, is moving to Moncton after being granted a conditional release from the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton.

The 36-year-old former solider was undergoing psychiatric treatment in a secure facility at the hospital since being found not criminally responsible for wounding two students and an instructor during the attack with a machete-style knife at Eastern College nearly five years ago.

He was treated for anxiety, depression, a neurological disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. Part of Powers's PTSD diagnosis stems from an incident during a training exercise in the military that saw him seriously injured.

During a review board hearing in Campbellton on Dec. 12, Powers explained that he had already secured and partially furnished an apartment.

"I got a really good place… I'm pretty set up there," he said.

Powers told the board he had visited Moncton three times since his last hearing in September. On two of those trips, he stayed at his apartment.

The review board, chaired by Lyne Raymond, asked Powers of his concerns with leaving the hospital. He responded his biggest fear was "not meeting my mental health appointments on time."

"That is my only real nervousness," he said.

Powers said in the years leading up to the attack his mental health was suffering, but he would continually cancel therapy appointments.

"I can't do that here."

The board asked what assurances Powers could give that he would not return to his old ways.

"Because of the magnitude of the situation," he replied. "That is the number one reason, is that people got hurt Jan. 20, 2014, and it was my actions that caused that. I take it very, very seriously."

Victims unconvinced

Not all of his victims are convinced, according to a victim impact statement submitted to the board by Laura Wheaton.

Wheaton was a witness to the attack and had considered Powers a friend. In her statement, she said her mental health is still affected by what happened.

Wheaton wrote: "I remember the malice in his eyes as he smiled at me while I was covered in blood that day, while he sat in handcuffs. He was not sorry that day, and he is not sorry now."

Three people were sent to hospital from injuries sustained in the attack.

Powers has undergone yearly reviews from the board since he was found not criminally responsible in 2014 for the attack. The 36-year-old former soldier was struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder at the time. His conditions at the hospital has loosened over time. (Facebook)

Wheaton was the only victim to submit an impact statement at that hearing, but other victims have expressed a deep fear of Powers and doubt at his remorse during pervious hearings.

But at a previous hearing in September, two of Powers's doctors said he has made progress and recommended his return to society, with the proper supports in place. They said he presents a low risk for "grave violent behaviour," but needs structure and supervision.

At last week's hearing, members of the review board asked Powers what he planned to do with his spare time after his release. He said he has already made calls to a Moncton charity and plans to volunteer.

Powers is also enrolled at a local college to continue with his French language training.

Crown prosecutor Louis Plourde asked Powers's treatment team if returning to a college is recommended.

"Isn't this the same type of setting of Jan. 20, 2014, Eastern College? Is this a trigger that should be considered," asked Plourde.

But Powers's psychiatrist Dr. Christopher Byrniak said: "I don't think the place was particularly the trigger, from what I understand."

And Powers said he had been attending college classes in Campbellton since he was remanded at the hospital.

Release conditions

A representative from Veterans Affairs participated in the hearing and will be part of Powers's team ensuring he has proper supports in place after his release.

At the end of the hearing, the review board granted his release.

Luke Powers was found not criminally responsible for his part in an attack on three people in 2014. He was released from the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton. (www.exp.com)

"Luke Powers still poses a significant threat to the public, but hospitalization is not necessary if he is in a part of a structured team with services," said Raymond, the board chair.

Some of the conditions placed on Powers are that he must be under the supervision of a case manager and psychiatrist, with whom he will meet with regularly; he has to submit to a drug and alcohol test anytime his team requests one; he must not consume alcohol, cannabis or any other unprescribed medication; he must have no contact with his victims and stay outside Fredericton city limits; and he is prohibited from having any weapons or firearms.

The board also granted Powers permission to leave the province to visit his brother in Ottawa over Christmas.

Powers was free to leave the Restigouche hospital as soon as his discharge was granted.

He is scheduled to go back before the board in Moncton in April.