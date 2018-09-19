Man behind machete attack at Fredericton college denied release from psychiatric hospital

A former soldier who attacked three people with a machete-style knife at a Fredericton college four years ago has been denied a discharge from Restigouche Hospital Centre.

Luke Powers' review board ruled Wednesday it needs to see a detailed discharge plan before it agrees to release him from the psychiatric facility in Campbellton.

"The board is very cognitive of the possible consequences of a relapse," said board member Lyne Raymond, speaking on behalf of the three-member panel.

The board did, however, loosen the conditions on Powers.

The 35-year-old is now allowed to leave the northern New Brunswick hospital for up to a few weeks at a time, though he is not allowed to be in the Fredericton region.

He has been at the Restigouche Hospital Centre since April 2014 when he admitted to swinging a 43-centimetre knife at an instructor and two fellow students at Eastern College, sending them to hospital.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of indictable aggravated assault, and one count of indictable assault, but was found not criminally responsible for his actions because he was struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) at the time of the attack.

Powers currently lives in an unlocked group-home section of the hospital and since June 2017, he has been allowed to be away overnight, when accompanied by a family member.

He was seeking a conditional release, which would have allowed him to live in the community under conditions. He was thinking of moving to Moncton and possibly getting his own apartment, the board heard Tuesday during his annual review.

Powers, pictured here before the 2014 attack, lives in an unlocked group-home section of the Restigouche Hospital Centre and was granted overnight leaves last year. (Facebook)

The board considered his request during a seven-hour hearing at Campbellton court, which included testimony from medical experts, victims and family and friends of Powers. It reserved decision until Wednesday morning.

The board asked Powers' treatment team to develop a comprehensive discharge plan by Nov. 18, detailing where he will live, and what supports will be in place.

If the board considers the plan satisfactory, it will call a new hearing before the end of the year.