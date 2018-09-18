Man behind college machete attack seeks release from Restigouche Hospital

A former soldier who attacked three people with a machete-style knife at a Fredericton college four years ago is seeking a conditional release from Restigouche Hospital Centre which would allow him to live in the community under conditions.

Luke Powers is making the request to a review board at the Campbellton courthouse Tuesday.

Powers, who is in his mid-30s, has been at the northern New Brunswick facility since April 2014 when he pleaded guilty to swinging a 43-centimetre knife at an instructor and two fellow students at Eastern College, sending them to hospital.

He was found not criminally responsible for his actions because he was struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) at the time of the attack.

Powers currently lives in an unlocked group-home section of the hospital. Since June 2017, he has been allowed overnight stays away from the centre when accompanied by a family member.

A forensic psychiatrist, who started working at Restigouche about six months ago, testified Tuesday he recommends a conditional discharge for Powers, possibly his own apartment, with regular visits from a member of his clinical team.

Dr. Christopher Bryniak told the review board Powers may not need to be in hospital, but he does need some structure and treatment.

A complete discharge could be a risk "at this stage," said Bryniak, who spent eight to 12 hours with Powers over about eight weeks.

In extreme circumstances, removing all structure could be a pathway to "decompensation," meaning a deterioration of an individual's mental health, he said.

"Even if decompensation happens, it doesn't necessary mean violence?" asked defence lawyer Mercedes Perez.

Bryniak agreed that violence is not inevitable, but said he would not support a plan that does not address the risk.

Positive prognosis

Still, he described Powers' prognosis as positive.

"[His PTSD] is in remission," said Bryniak, as are "the vast majority" of his other psychiatric issues, including an anxiety disorder, a neurocognitive disorder, depression and cannabis abuse.

Powers is not currently taking any anti-psychotic medications, the review board heard. His primary medications are for anxiety, depression and insomnia.

He does not meet the clinical definition of a psychopath and prior to the attack, had no criminal history, Bryniak said.

As he spoke, a young woman who attended the hearing to present a victim impact statement left the room in tears.

Powers may have also had a seizure, said Bryniak, noting the paramedics described him as being confused at the time on the attack.

During the 2014 trial, the courtroom heard Powers struck a friend in the head with the knife multiple times at the private career college, slashed an instructor on the head, arm and hand, and bit another student who helped to subdue him.

He was charged with two counts of indictable aggravated assault, and one count of indictable assault.

Powers admitted to the facts of the case, but said he didn't remember what happened.

His defence lawyer at the trial said Powers had a physically and mentally abusive upbringing, was in a serious accident in the military in which he was engulfed in flames and also went through a bad marriage breakup.