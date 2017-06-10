Luke Bryan to 'light it up' at Magnetic Hill in August

Country music fans are getting ready to kick the dust up at Moncton's Magnetic Hill this summer.

Country star Luke Bryan will perform Aug. 10, along with Kelsea Ballerini and country duo Sons of Daughters.

Bryan, whose popular songs include, That's My Kind of Night, Light it up, and Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day, will be performing his Sunset Repeat Tour.

This is the first concert to be held at the hill in four years and according to Isabelle LeBlanc, director of communications for the City of Moncton, it's been a long time coming.

"People have been asking for this, we should be very, very happy," she said in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

LeBlanc said the city has been trying to bring concerts to the area, but the low Canadian dollar and the reluctance of artists to come east have made the task a lot more challenging for city officials.

AC/DC gave the last concert at the local venue and brought in about 40,000 people.

City expects big turnout

LeBlanc wouldn't disclose how much the city is spending to bring in the major concert.

But the city does expect to see a large turnout.

Restaurants, hotels and retail businesses in the Moncton area will benefit from the economic spinoffs the concert will bring in, she said.

About 40,000 people attended the AC/DC concert at Magnetic Hill in 2015. (@GeorgeLeBlanc/Twitter)

Smaller concerts have created between $3 million and $5 million in economic spinoffs for the area. She said larger events have brought in up to $14 million.

"Each sporting event, each concert, each cultural show that we bring in the city, is unique."

"The uniqueness of it is that it brings economic spinoffs."

Planning already underway

Luke Bryan's concert will be the first at Magnetic Hill in four years. (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

City officials are already starting to prepare for the major concert.

This year, it has budgeted $150,000 for ground maintenance and any repairs the hill might need. Every year, money is set aside for such repairs.

"We relate this to a winterized cottage," she said. "Every spring you have to de-winterize your cottage. That's what these costs go towards."

City officials are also meeting with emergency measures officials to look at safety plans for the upcoming concert. In 2015, a 22-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 2 while trying to cross the road after leaving the AC/DC concert.

City officials are also looking at transportation and parking to make it easier for guests to go to and from the site.

"We want to be ready, as turnkey as possible," she said.