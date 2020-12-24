Val-d'Amour man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of his mother

A 43-year-old man has pleaded guilty this week to manslaughter in the death of his mother four years ago.

Charles Maltais appeared Tuesday in Campbellton provincial court, where he also pleaded guilty to one count of arson.

Lucille Maltais,71, was found dead after a fire at her northern New Brunswick house on Oct. 22, 2016.

Her body was discovered by firefighters at her Melanson Street home in Val-d'Amour, about 10 kilometres south of the Quebec border.

Police said the fire had been set, and her death was deemed a homicide.

Charles Maltais was arrested in Richmond, B.C., in May 2019 and charged with second-degree murder. He is originally from Val-d'Amour but had recently been living in the Lower Mainland of B.C.

Maltais is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 19 for sentencing on the manslaughter charge.